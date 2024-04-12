Panchkula: Four booked for assault on college student

Panchkula, April 11
A student was attacked and wounded in a brawl outside a college in Sector 26. Gautam Sharma, a resident of Sector 23, said he had an altercation with a student at the college during the day. He said later in the evening, over 10 people attacked him with iron rods and knives.
Gautam was taken to the Sector 6 Government Hospital for treatment.
A case has been registered against Raman, Karthik, Amandeep, Sahil and other unknown suspects under Sections 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon) and 341 (wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code.
