Four booked for assaulting man

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Amandeep Singh, a resident of Sector 7 here, alleged Rajwant Singh, Gursewak Singh, Sukhwant Singh and Sukhbir Singh attacked him in the locality on Friday. He was admitted to the GMSH, Sector 16. A case under Sections 147, 148, 149, 323, 341 and 506 of the IPC has been registered at Sector 26 police station.TNS

Two cheating cases reported

Chandigarh: Sector 37 resident Jatin Arora alleged an unidentified person cheated him of Rs 2.41 lakh through an online transaction. A case under Sections 419, 420 and 120-B of the IPC has been registered at Cybercrime police station. In another case, Rajiv, a manager of the State Bank of India, Sector 41-D branch, reported a woman of Sector 49-D took home loan of Rs 65 lakh by providing fake documents. A case under Sections 406, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120B of the IPC has been registered at Sector 39 police station.TNS

FIR filed over Rs 8.9 lakh theft

Chandigarh: A Kharar resident, Sumit Katwal, has reported that Rs 8.94 lakh was stolen from his shop at Sector 17. A case under Section 380 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Sector 17 police station.TNS

Woman dies in hit-and-run

Chandigarh: Ved Singh, a resident of Kaimbwala village, alleged a motorcyclist – Bunty (24) of Sector 56 — hit his wife on the road dividing Sectors 41 and 42. She was rushed to the PGI where she was declared dead. A case under Sections 279, 337 and 304A of the IPC has been registered at Sector 36 police station.