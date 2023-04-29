Four booked for cheating

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Four persons have been booked for cheating. Complainant Prem Chand Kataria, accounts manager of Universal Corporation Ltd, Industrial Area-I, claimed Suraj Kumar of Mauli Jagran, Surya Parkash Shukla of Ram Darbar, Manohar Lal of Air Force Colony, Sector 31, and Sumit of Phase-II, Ram Darbar, misappropriated Rs 1.01 crore from the firm. A case has been registered at the Industrial Area police station. TNS

PO lands in police net

Chandigarh: A proclaimed offender has been arrested by the UT police. Accused Sunil Kumar, alias Golu (23), a resident of Phase I, Mohali, was booked for snatching at the Sector 39 police station in August 2020. TNS

House theft at Indira Colony

Chandigarh: Theft was reported at a house in Indira Colony, Mani Majra. The complainant claimed gold and silver jewellery was stolen from the house on April 27. A case has been registered at the IT Park police station and an investigation initiated. TNS

Appointments rescheduled

Chandigarh: Due to a public holiday on April 27 in view of the death of former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, the UT Administration has decided that online appointments booked by people for registration of documents with the Sub-Registrar Office, Chandigarh, will now be considered and adjusted on May 1 (Monday) by the Sub-Registrar Office, Chandigarh.