Four booked for cheating

Chandigarh: Four persons have been booked for cheating. Complainant Prem Chand Kataria, accounts manager of Universal Corporation Ltd, Industrial Area-I, claimed Suraj Kumar of Mauli Jagran, Surya Parkash Shukla of Ram Darbar, Manohar Lal of Air Force Colony, Sector 31, and Sumit of Phase-II, Ram Darbar, misappropriated Rs 1.01 crore from the firm. A case has been registered at the Industrial Area police station. TNS
PO lands in police net
Chandigarh: A proclaimed offender has been arrested by the UT police. Accused Sunil Kumar, alias Golu (23), a resident of Phase I, Mohali, was booked for snatching at the Sector 39 police station in August 2020. TNS
House theft at Indira Colony
Chandigarh: Theft was reported at a house in Indira Colony, Mani Majra. The complainant claimed gold and silver jewellery was stolen from the house on April 27. A case has been registered at the IT Park police station and an investigation initiated. TNS
Appointments rescheduled
Chandigarh: Due to a public holiday on April 27 in view of the death of former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, the UT Administration has decided that online appointments booked by people for registration of documents with the Sub-Registrar Office, Chandigarh, will now be considered and adjusted on May 1 (Monday) by the Sub-Registrar Office, Chandigarh.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Book those making hate speech even if no complaint: Supreme Court to states
Warns delay in registering FIR will be treated as contempt o...
Land Shrinking: Himachal to cut lease period to 40 years
Charitable institutions, tourism projects to be hit