Four booked for cheating

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Four persons have been booked by the UT police for cheating a Maloya resident on the pretext of providing him a job of peon in the Municipal Corporation (MC). Ravi Kumar had alleged that Ashish, alias Garry, Vivek, Vikram and Sumit Chauhan, cheated him. TNS

‘Mann Ki Baat’ event in Maloya

Chandigarh: The city BJP will show the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi live on a big screen in Maloya colony here on Sunday. City BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra inspected the venue and issued instructions to party leaders to make arrangements.

