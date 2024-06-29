Four booked for cheating

Chandigarh: Four persons have been booked by the UT police for cheating a Maloya resident on the pretext of providing him a job of peon in the Municipal Corporation (MC). Ravi Kumar had alleged that Ashish, alias Garry, Vivek, Vikram and Sumit Chauhan, cheated him. TNS
‘Mann Ki Baat’ event in Maloya
Chandigarh: The city BJP will show the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi live on a big screen in Maloya colony here on Sunday. City BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra inspected the venue and issued instructions to party leaders to make arrangements.
Roof collapses at Delhi airport after heavy rain; 1 dead, 6 hurt
Govt orders probe | Over 100 flights cancelled | All airport...
Congress slams Centre over Delhi airport roof collapse
Party blames it on corruption, criminal negligence
Terminal 1 at Delhi airport shut, traffic diverted to T 2&3
24x7 war room to be set up under supervision of Civil Aviati...
National capital faces rain fury, records highest downpour in 88 years
Deluge claims 4 lives in Delhi
Ready for discussion on NEET: Minister after Opposition stalls Lok Sabha
Not allowed to speak, govt avoiding key issue: Rahul