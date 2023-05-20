Four centres for recycle, reuse of articles unveiled in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 19

Four reduce, reuse and recycle (RRR) centres of the Municipal Corporation were inaugurated by MC Commissioner Navjot Kaur here today. These centres under the Meri Life, Mera Swachh Shehar campaign will be operational till June 5.

In the first phase, four centres have been set up in various Community Centres of Sector 54, 65 and 71 and a night shelter in Sector 56.

MC Commissioner Navjot Kaur said, "Initially four centres have been set up for residents to give away their unused and old household items such as clothes, shoes, books, toys, sports goods, used bags and electronic items."

She said, "Mohali, being the urban centre of the district, has a population which has an increasing spending power. The city is facing shortage of space to dispose of household items."

The Commissioner said, "It's time to spread awareness among residents to reduce, reuse and recycle household items. These RRR centres will play a vital role in making Mohali a clean city."

She said, “All collected items will be inspected and made available to the needy free of cost. Residents can contact a toll free number (1-800-137-0007) and WhatsApp number (94637-75070) to give away their household items.”

Kiran Sharma, Joint Commissioner, MC, appealed to residents to actively participate in the Meri Life, Mera Swachh Shehar campaign and make Mohali a clean city.