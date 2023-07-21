Four-day badminton meet begins today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 20

The Chandigarh Badminton Association (CBA) will organise the Chandigarh State Badminton Championships for different age groups at the Sector 38 Centre of Excellence for Badminton from July 21 to 24.

The events for boys and girls, including under-11 years, under-13 years, under-15 years and under-17 years, will be conducted. Players registered with the association will be allowed to participate.

“The meet will provide a platform to budding shuttlers. Selectors may also identify promising players to consider them for representing the UT in the upcoming national and invitational championships. The winners will be awarded with trophies and given rankings,” said Surinder Mahajan, general secretary, CBA.