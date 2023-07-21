Four-day badminton meet begins today

Chandigarh, July 20
The Chandigarh Badminton Association (CBA) will organise the Chandigarh State Badminton Championships for different age groups at the Sector 38 Centre of Excellence for Badminton from July 21 to 24.
The events for boys and girls, including under-11 years, under-13 years, under-15 years and under-17 years, will be conducted. Players registered with the association will be allowed to participate.
“The meet will provide a platform to budding shuttlers. Selectors may also identify promising players to consider them for representing the UT in the upcoming national and invitational championships. The winners will be awarded with trophies and given rankings,” said Surinder Mahajan, general secretary, CBA.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Women paraded naked: Manipur shocker sparks nationwide outrage; 140 cr Indians shamed: Modi; House stalled
Oppn wants debate, PM’s statement in Parl | Govt says Home M...
Mob leader among four arrested in Manipur
Twitter restrained from sharing video clips
Manipur incident grossest of rights violation: Supreme Court says if govt won't act, it will
Asks Centre, state to inform about action taken by July 28
Democracy has turned into mobocracy: Congress slams govt over Manipur unrest
Seeks President’s rule, CM’s ouster