Home / Chandigarh / Four-day international science fest at Panjab University from December 6

Four-day international science fest at Panjab University from December 6

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh launches curtain-raiser

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:15 AM Oct 18, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
A view of Panjab University. File photo
Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh today launched the curtain-raiser for the India International Science Festival (IISF) 2025, scheduled to be held at Panjab University in Chandigarh from December 6 to 9.

Addressing the gathering, Singh said the festival would serve as a platform to showcase India’s scientific achievements and inspire greater public participation in science-driven progress.

The festival will bring together scientists, researchers, innovators and students to showcase India’s progress in science, technology and innovation. This year’s edition will be themed “Vigyan Se Samriddhi”, reflecting the government’s emphasis on harnessing science for national growth and self-reliance.

Singh noted that India’s progress toward self-reliance depended on reducing import dependence and strengthening domestic capacity in fields such as life sciences, agriculture, fuel and automotive technologies.

The IISF 2025 will focus on five broad themes — Science, technology and ecology of northwest India and the Himalayan region; Science for society and education; Atmanirbhar Bharat through science and technology; Biotechnology and bio-economy; and Integration of traditional knowledge with modern science.

The event will bring together institutions from Jammu, Chandigarh and the Himalayan belt to showcase region-specific innovations that promote sustainable development.

Calling upon students, startups and citizens to actively participate in the four-day event, the minister said the festival would feature scientific exhibitions, business-to-business meetings, competitions and cultural programmes that bridge the gap between laboratories and society.

The IISF, launched in 2015, has become one of the country’s largest platforms for promoting scientific temper and public participation in science.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

