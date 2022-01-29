Four die of Covid, 399 taken ill in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, January 28
The city on Friday reported four deaths and 399 new cases of Covid-19. The positivity rate stood at 8.61 per cent. A 63-year-old man from Hallo Majra, a 35-year-old man from Sector 44, a 67-year-old woman from Sector 41 and a 60-year-old woman of Khuda Ali Sher died of the virus. All of them were suffering from comorbidites. While three of them were not vaccinated, one was fully jabbed. — TNS
359 fresh cases, 3 deaths in Panchkula
Panchkula: The district reported 359 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the overall tally to 42,108. The district also witnessed three deaths. The Covid toll now stands at 397. The number of recovered persons rose to 40,380. — TNS
2 weeks on, Mohali district sees no death
Mmohali: After two weeks, no new Covid fatality was witnessed in a day and the toll remained at 1,116 in the district. Earlier, it was on January 14 when the district saw no Covid death in a day.
Meanwhile, 693 cases of Covid were reported on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 91,848. Besides, 1,308 patients have been cured of the disease. — TNS
