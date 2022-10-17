Four drug peddlers land in Chandigarh police net

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 16

The UT police have nabbed four drug peddlers while possessing 628 grams of heroin from different parts of the city.

Crime Branch sleuths nabbed a drug peddler, Sukhwinder Singh, alias Sukha (23), a resident of Nayagaon, during a patrolling near the IT Park. The police recovered 300 grams of heroin, worth around Rs 30 lakh, from his possession.

The police said a weighing scale, Rs 50,000 earned after selling the drug and two cars, including a sedan purchased from the drug money, had been recovered from the suspect. A case has been registered against him at the IT Park police station.

Crime Branch sleuths nabbed another suspect at a naka near EWS Colony, Dhanas. A car approaching the naka was signalled to stop for checking. The car driver tried to speed away after taking a u-turn. However, the police managed to nab the suspect, who was identified as Vishal (27), a resident of Rajpura. The police said the suspect tried to throw a polythene bag carrying 308 grams of heroin out of the car, which was later recovered. The police have also impounded the car.

A case has been registered at the Sarangpur police station. The police said Vishal revealed that he used to smuggle drug from Dwarka, Delhi, and sell it in the tricity areas.

The UT police nabbed Harsh Kumar (32), a resident of Zirakpur, from near a community centre at Dhanas while possessing 14 grams of heroin/smack. Another suspect, Shekhar (26), a resident of New Indira Colony, was arrested from Mani Majra while possessing 6.70 grams of heroin.