Four elected to Panjab University Senate after 21 rounds of counting

Counting of votes for the Panjab University Senate elections from the Graduate Constituency remained underway on Saturday, with four candidates declared elected after the 21st round.

As per the latest counting chart, Mukesh Kumar Arora secured 3,424 votes, followed by Simranjit Singh Dhillon with 3,374, Sandeep Singh with 3,044 and Ashok Goyal, alias Ashok Kumar, with 2,775 votes. The quota for election has been fixed at 3,374 votes.

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Several candidates were eliminated in successive rounds. Dr Shanker Choudhary, who was eliminated, polled 2,824 votes, followed by Surjit Singh with 2,473 and Varinder Singh with 2,363 votes at the end of the 21st round.

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A total of 60,044 votes were cast in the Graduate Constituency, of which 53,969 were valid. As many as 6,075 votes were declared invalid.

The counting process resumed at 9.30 am on Saturday, with further rounds expected to determine the remaining elected representatives from the constituency.