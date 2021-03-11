Four ‘fake’ cops nabbed in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 16

The UT police have arrested four fake police officers for allegedly abducting a property dealer and extorting Rs 15,000 cash from him recently. The suspects used to pose as crime branch sleuths to target people.

Amit Kumar, a resident of NAC, Mani Majra, was kidnapped by the suspects and money was extorted from him.

A team led by Inspector Rohitash Kumar Yadav, SHO, IT Park police station, nabbed the accused — Sandeep, alias Sandy (38), and Vishal (33), both residents of Nayagaon; and Sukhwinder Singh (38) and Kuljinder Singh, alias Tinku (32), both brothers residing in Mohali.

The police said on August 12, the complainant had received a call from an unknown number in which the caller said he wanted to meet him.

The complainant asked the accused to meet him near the DLF light point at IT Park. Later, the suspects arrived at the scene in an Innova car and two of the accused sitting on the rear seat allegedly bundled the complainant into the car, claiming they were from the Sector 11 crime branch and that there was a complaint against him.

“The victim was threatened and Rs 15,000 were taken away from him before he was pushed out of the vehicle near Kishangarh Chowk,” said a police official.

The next day, the suspects called him up again, asking him to name someone from whom money could be extorted, said the police.

The victim informed the police, following which a trap was laid and the suspects were nabbed. Two cars, including an Innova and Esteem, have been recovered from them.

A case under Sections 369, 384, 419 and 120-B, IPC, has been registered.

All history-sheeters