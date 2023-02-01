Four GBP group officials booked

Chandigarh: The police have booked absconding GBP group officials for not appearing in court. Satish Kumar Gupta (51), a resident of Sector 19; Raman Gupta (73) and Pardeep Gupta (42), both residents of Dera Bassi; and Anupam Gupta (46) of Sector 48, all proclaimed offenders, have been booked on the complaint of SI Shiv Kumar of the Economic Offences Wing. Four cases under Section 174-A of the IPC have been registered at the Sector 17 police station. TNS
College teachers on strike today
Chandigarh: The Joint Action Committee of Teaching and Non-Teaching Employees Union, Chandigarh, has called for education ‘bandh’ on February 1. “Teachers from all aided colleges will sit on a dharna outside DAV College from 10 am to 2 pm, “ said a union representative. TNS
Ban on display of weapons
Mohali: The administration has imposed a complete ban on the public display of weapons in the city. Along with this, a ban has also been imposed on songs glorifying weapons or violence. Carrying and displaying weapons in public gatherings, places of worship, wedding parties or other events have been prohibited, stated Deputy Commissioner Ashika Jain in the order. The orders will remain in force till March 26 this year. TNS
Saras fair at Kalagram
Chandigarh: The Himachal Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission will hold Him Ira Saras Fair at Kalagram, Mani Majra, from February 1 to 13. Self-help groups from Himachal Pradesh will showcase products manufactured by their members. TNS
‘Run For Health’ to be held on Feb 5
Mohali: Gillco Group, Mohali, is organising a “Run for Health” marathon in the tricity on February 5 in which Indian actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman will take part as the event’s brand ambassador. Tejpreet Singh Gill, Group MD, said, “The event is an initiative to promote health and fitness among individuals of every age group. It will be flagged-off from Sukhna Lake.” TNS
PCMSA doctors win T-20 match
Mohali: A T20 match was conducted between doctors of the local PCMS Association and AIMS Government Medical College, Phase 6, here on Sunday. Batting first, the PCMS Association scored 110 in the 20 overs. Chasing the target, AIMS were all out for 81 runs. Dr Sahil from the PCMS Association was adjudge the player of the match. TNS
Sector 6 school log victory
Panchkula: Government Senior Secondary School, Sector 6, registered a four-wicket win over Dev Samaj Sports Academy at the ongoing 1st Ashwani Gupta Memorial Tricity Prize Money T20 Cricket Tournament. RG Cricket Academy defeated Government Sanskriti School, Sector 20, by 146 runs, while Mahajan School of Cricket defeated the team of Tau Devi Lal Stadium by 55 runs. Panchkula District Cricket Academy recorded a 63-run win over Launching Pad Cricket Academy and Saupin’s School posted 24-run win over JP Cricket Academy. TNS
Ajay wins Golf tournament
Panchkula: The Alumni Association of Post Graduate Government College, Sector 11, popularly known as RAAVIANs, organised a golf tournament at the Panchkula Golf Club. More than 40 former students of the college participated in the event. Ajay Wadhwa emerged the winner with a score of 81, while Col Daljit Singh, with a score of 81, was the gross runner-up. Col BP Singh won the best net and Bhupinder Cheema was declared the runner-up on the net score. Arun Sagwan won the longest-drive event, while JP Sihag won the nearest-to-centre line event.
