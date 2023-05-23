Four girls among 6 arrested with heroin

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 22

The police have arrested six persons, including four girls, and recovered 12 gm heroin from a Sector 67 residence.

The suspects, identified as Mauli Baidwan residents Gurjinder Singh, Parwinder Singh, Bhupinder Kaur, Pratibha, Rajwinder Kaur and Shahina, have been booked under the NDPS Act at the Phase 11 police station.

DSP City-2 Harsimran Singh Bal said: “An attempt to murder case was registered on May 18. When the police went to arrest the suspects, they found heroin in the Sector 67 house, following which the suspects were arrested.”

Local residents said drugs were being sold from a house in Sector 67 for the past one year, but the police had failed to act against the suspects.

2 held with heroin

The police arrested two youths with 60-gm heroin in Handesra. The suspects have been identified as Ramesh Kumar and Jai Singh, both residents of Kullu. The Handesra police in-charge Shivdeep Singh Brar said the duo was intercepted near Bora Kheda. During the search, the police seized 60 gm of heroin from their possession. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered.