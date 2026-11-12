Four golfers share top spot at Punjab Open Ladies Championship

The opening round of the Punjab Open Ladies Amateur Golf Championship at the Chandigarh Golf Club witnessed a close contest, with four players sharing the lead in the Gold Division.

Bhavya Mann, Amreen Sandhu, Aarushi Sharma and Ashi Jain carded identical gross scores of 81 to finish Day 1 at the top of the leaderboard. Ashi, however, took sole possession of the Nett lead with an impressive 1-under 71. Five players are tied for second place with a Nett score of 75.

In the Silver Division, Neelam Kumar emerged as the early leader with a gross 92, holding a one-shot advantage over local favourite Saguna Jain, who carded 93.

Neelam Garg dominated the Bronze Division, leading both the Gross and Nett standings. She carded a gross 97 to lead Komal Jawanda by one shot and returned a Nett 71 to stay ahead of Smita Atre, who finished on 75.

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Aarushi Sharma continued her fine form in the Junior Shield, leading with a gross 81. Amaira Bajaj and Bhakti Mansukhani shared second place on 85, four shots behind. In the Sub-Junior Shield, Gairat Kahlon led with a gross 84, ahead of Pareesa Pradhan (96).

The Cart Division saw Renu Diwan and Pritpal Gill share the lead with a Nett 85, while Baljinder Mangat was third on 87.

In the Gold Division's special contests, Bhakti Mansukhani won the Straightest Drive, while Pareesa Pradhan claimed the Nearest-to-Pin. Jaspreet Kaur and Bindu Singh won the respective events in the Silver Division, while Linda Cyril and Kavie Hundal claimed the honours in the Bronze Division.

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A Czech delegation representing tournament sponsors Budejovicky Budvar also visited the course. The delegation included Ivan Schwarz, Aneta Leskova and Barbara Andelova. Leskova said it was their first visit to India and expressed pride in associating with the championship, adding that they looked forward to building partnerships through golf and tourism.

Major RS (Lally) Virk, President, Chandigarh Golf Club, said the championship reflected the growing stature of women's golf in the region. He also highlighted the potential for international collaboration in sports, tourism and cultural exchange through the club's association with Czech Tourism and Budejovicky Budvar.