Four held for attacking, robbing businessman in Panchkula

The police have arrested four men for an alleged attack on a factory owner, during which Rs 2 lakh was stolen and the victim.

The incident occurred on the night of April 1 when the victim, Manish, 35, was en-route to his factory. The accused, led by a man named Goldy, intercepted his car and attacked him with a gandasi and iron rods, smashing the car windows and inflicting serious injuries before fleeing with the cash. It was said that the victim’s hand was chopped off. While it was later attached at PGI, it remains non-functional.

Based on a complaint filed at Raipur Rani Police Station, an FIR was registered under several serious sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The police team led by Sub-Inspector Mandeep Singh arrested four accused—Veerpal Singh, Gulfam alias Gonni, Abhishek Khan, and Kasim Ali—all residents of the Raipur Rani area. They were produced in court on July 1 and remanded to two days of police custody for recovery of weapons used.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amit Dahiya, meanwhile, said the main accused Goldy remains at large, and efforts are ongoing to trace him. He confirmed that all the arrested individuals have prior criminal records, including cases of assault and illegal mining.