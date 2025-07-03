DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Chandigarh / Four held for attacking, robbing businessman in Panchkula

Four held for attacking, robbing businessman in Panchkula

Police confirmed that all the arrested individuals have prior criminal records
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 03:51 AM Jul 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The accused in the custody of Panchkula police.
Advertisement

The police have arrested four men for an alleged attack on a factory owner, during which Rs 2 lakh was stolen and the victim.

Advertisement

The incident occurred on the night of April 1 when the victim, Manish, 35, was en-route to his factory. The accused, led by a man named Goldy, intercepted his car and attacked him with a gandasi and iron rods, smashing the car windows and inflicting serious injuries before fleeing with the cash. It was said that the victim’s hand was chopped off. While it was later attached at PGI, it remains non-functional.

Based on a complaint filed at Raipur Rani Police Station, an FIR was registered under several serious sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Advertisement

The police team led by Sub-Inspector Mandeep Singh arrested four accused—Veerpal Singh, Gulfam alias Gonni, Abhishek Khan, and Kasim Ali—all residents of the Raipur Rani area. They were produced in court on July 1 and remanded to two days of police custody for recovery of weapons used.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amit Dahiya, meanwhile, said the main accused Goldy remains at large, and efforts are ongoing to trace him. He confirmed that all the arrested individuals have prior criminal records, including cases of assault and illegal mining.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts