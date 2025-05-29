Four held for gunpoint snatchings in Mohali

The police arrested four persons involved in several incidents of theft and gunpoint snatchings. Those arrested have been identified as UP natives Sonu, Aarish Chaudhary, Akash Chaudhary and Harminder Singh who were staying in Mohali on a rented accommodation in Madanpura. The police recovered a pistol and countrymade pistol from them.

Three drug peddlers land in police net

The police arrested three members of a gang in Dhakoli and recovered 520gm of narcotic powder from them.

Those arrested accused have been identified as Tarn Taran resident Balraj Singh, Gurbhej Singh and Sukhbir Singh, currently staying in a rented accommodation in Kharar.

The police said Balraj was initially arrested with 20gm heroin, his interrogation led to the arrest of the other two.