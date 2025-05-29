DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Chandigarh / Four held for gunpoint snatchings in Mohali

Four held for gunpoint snatchings in Mohali

The accused were staying in Mohali on a rented accommodation
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 03:58 AM May 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The police recovered two pistols from them.
Advertisement

The police arrested four persons involved in several incidents of theft and gunpoint snatchings. Those arrested have been identified as UP natives Sonu, Aarish Chaudhary, Akash Chaudhary and Harminder Singh who were staying in Mohali on a rented accommodation in Madanpura. The police recovered a pistol and countrymade pistol from them.

Advertisement

Three drug peddlers land in police net

The police arrested three members of a gang in Dhakoli and recovered 520gm of narcotic powder from them.

Advertisement

Those arrested accused have been identified as Tarn Taran resident Balraj Singh, Gurbhej Singh and Sukhbir Singh, currently staying in a rented accommodation in Kharar.

The police said Balraj was initially arrested with 20gm heroin, his interrogation led to the arrest of the other two.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts