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Home / Chandigarh / Four held for Sarangpur murder

Four held for Sarangpur murder

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:56 AM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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The police have arrested all four persons involved in the Sarangpur murder case. The victim was identified as 25-year-old Mukesh, who was stabbed to death near the Dhanas Small Flats. The suspects were apprehended on Friday night and produced in a court on Saturday.

They were identified as Sunil Kumar (33), Amit Kumar (32), and Umesh Kumar (31)—all residents of the Dhanas Small Flats—and Mahender Singh (32) from Dhanoda village in Mohali.

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According to police, the incident stemmed from a petty quarrel. Mukesh had called his friend Sunny to meet him that night, and the two were sitting near the small flats when the accused arrived.

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Sunil had allegedly heard that Mukesh and Sunny were speaking ill of him behind his back, and had phoned Sunny about 15 minutes prior to make threats.

The suspects allegedly dragged the two men and physically assaulted them. While two of the accused held and beat Sunny, Sunil and another accomplice kicked and punched Mukesh before Sunil stabbed him in the abdomen.

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Sunny and Mukesh were taken to the PGIMER for treatment. Mukesh was declared dead there.

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