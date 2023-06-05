Four held with snatched phones

Tribune News Service

Mohali: Four persons have been arrested for snatching 20 mobile phones in the Mohali and Kharar area. They have been identified as Balongi residents Balwinder Singh, alias Prince; Jasvir Singh, alias Jassa; Rajan Kumar, alias Jaggu; and Phase 1 resident Nitin. A stolen bike has been recovered from them. The four were nabbed from a checkpost near Ballo Majra. They used to sell mobiles to Nitin, a shop owner in Balongi, cops said. A case has been registered at the Balongi police station. They were remanded in two-day police custody.

5 nabbed with 115-gm heroin

Mohali: Three SUV-borne youths have been arrested with 100 gm heroin in Bhago Majra. They have been identified as Ropar native Davinder, Kangra native Ajay Kumar and Ludhiana native Sandeep Singh. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at the Sadar Kharar police station. Also, Sunny Enclave resident Harman Arora and Gharuan resident Inderjit Singh were arrested with 15 gm heroin. A case has been registered at the Kharar City police station. The suspects have been sent to one-day police remand.

Woman dies in hit and run

Mohali: A 45-year-old woman, Dimpi, a resident of Trivedi Camp, died after being hit by an unidentified car driver on the Chandigarh-Ambala national highway around 8 pm today. The deceased was coming home after meeting her sister and was about to cross the road in Bhankharpur when a speeding car hit her.

Over 200 take part in cyclothon

Panchkula: Over 200 people took part in a cyclothon organised by the Panchkula Unit Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), as part of the World Environment Day celebrations. BEL director Manoj Jain, who flagged off the cyclothon, said: "The event was organised to provide a platform to BEL employees and residents of Panchkula to come together and champion the cause of environment conservation." Deepa Bajpai, AGM, BEL, Panchkula, awarded the participants.

Tennis meet from June 10

Chandigarh: Modern Tennis Academy will organise a local tennis open tournament for boys and girls U-10 years, U-12 years, U-14 years and U-16 years (singles) from June 10 to 11. Those interested can confirm their entries with the organisers before June 9. The championship will be conducted at Modern Ways Model School, Sector 29.

Adda Cricket XI log victory

Chandigarh: Adda Cricket XI, Dera Bassi, defeated Mohali Club by 81 runs during a match of the U-Forever Cricket Cup. Batting first, the Dera Bassi outfit posted 220/5 in 20 overs with the help of Rizul Joshi (78), Kamal Arora (56) and Dheeraj (44). Jagtar Singh and Anand claimed two wickets each for the bowling side, while Shahnawaz took one. In reply, Mohali Club scored 149 runs. Jagjit Singh (44) scored maximum runs for the side, followed by Piyush (29), Jagtar Singh (23) and Abhishek (13). Dheeraj, Chetan Sharma, Sahil Puri and Harman claimed two wickets each, while Shubham and Sahil bagged one wicket each for the bowling side.

Rock feast

Chandigarh: With summer vacations on, people stand in long queues to purchase tickets at the counters of Rock Garden in Chandigarh on Sunday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: NITIN MITTAL