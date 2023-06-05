 Four held with snatched phones : The Tribune India

in brief

Four held with snatched phones

Four held with snatched phones

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Mohali: Four persons have been arrested for snatching 20 mobile phones in the Mohali and Kharar area. They have been identified as Balongi residents Balwinder Singh, alias Prince; Jasvir Singh, alias Jassa; Rajan Kumar, alias Jaggu; and Phase 1 resident Nitin. A stolen bike has been recovered from them. The four were nabbed from a checkpost near Ballo Majra. They used to sell mobiles to Nitin, a shop owner in Balongi, cops said. A case has been registered at the Balongi police station. They were remanded in two-day police custody. TNS

5 nabbed with 115-gm heroin

Mohali: Three SUV-borne youths have been arrested with 100 gm heroin in Bhago Majra. They have been identified as Ropar native Davinder, Kangra native Ajay Kumar and Ludhiana native Sandeep Singh. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at the Sadar Kharar police station. Also, Sunny Enclave resident Harman Arora and Gharuan resident Inderjit Singh were arrested with 15 gm heroin. A case has been registered at the Kharar City police station. The suspects have been sent to one-day police remand. TNS

Woman dies in hit and run

Mohali: A 45-year-old woman, Dimpi, a resident of Trivedi Camp, died after being hit by an unidentified car driver on the Chandigarh-Ambala national highway around 8 pm today. The deceased was coming home after meeting her sister and was about to cross the road in Bhankharpur when a speeding car hit her. TNS

Over 200 take part in cyclothon

Panchkula: Over 200 people took part in a cyclothon organised by the Panchkula Unit Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), as part of the World Environment Day celebrations. BEL director Manoj Jain, who flagged off the cyclothon, said: “The event was organised to provide a platform to BEL employees and residents of Panchkula to come together and champion the cause of environment conservation.” Deepa Bajpai, AGM, BEL, Panchkula, awarded the participants. TNS

Tennis meet from June 10

Chandigarh: Modern Tennis Academy will organise a local tennis open tournament for boys and girls U-10 years, U-12 years, U-14 years and U-16 years (singles) from June 10 to 11. Those interested can confirm their entries with the organisers before June 9. The championship will be conducted at Modern Ways Model School, Sector 29. TNS

Adda Cricket XI log victory

Chandigarh: Adda Cricket XI, Dera Bassi, defeated Mohali Club by 81 runs during a match of the U-Forever Cricket Cup. Batting first, the Dera Bassi outfit posted 220/5 in 20 overs with the help of Rizul Joshi (78), Kamal Arora (56) and Dheeraj (44). Jagtar Singh and Anand claimed two wickets each for the bowling side, while Shahnawaz took one. In reply, Mohali Club scored 149 runs. Jagjit Singh (44) scored maximum runs for the side, followed by Piyush (29), Jagtar Singh (23) and Abhishek (13). Dheeraj, Chetan Sharma, Sahil Puri and Harman claimed two wickets each, while Shubham and Sahil bagged one wicket each for the bowling side.

Rock feast

Chandigarh: With summer vacations on, people stand in long queues to purchase tickets at the counters of Rock Garden in Chandigarh on Sunday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: NITIN MITTAL

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

2
Diaspora

Indian-origin father-son duo arrested for assaulting, exploiting teenage girls in Canada

3
Nation

Odisha train accident: Driver error ruled out, possible sabotage being probed; minister says people behind 'criminal' act identified

4
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann takes swipe at Opposition leaders, calls them 'ek thaali ke chhatte battee'; Sidhu retorts

5
Nation

Odisha train crash: Railways seeks CBI probe, hints at sabotage; two tracks repaired

6
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

7
Entertainment

Big-screen mother Sulochana Latkar dies at 94; PM Modi pays tributes

8
Amritsar

Addict injects himself with drug in public in Hoshiarpur, faints; video goes viral

9
Nation

Shahbad Dairy murder: Victim's internal organs left ‘hanging out’ after brutal attack, chilling details emerge from post-mortem

10
Amritsar

Operation Bluestar anniversary: ADGP Arpit Shukla supervises security arrangements in Amritsar

Don't Miss

View All
Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya
Comment

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya

2 friends, one from Punjab, other from Haryana sell Rs 20 a cup tea from their Rs 70 lakh luxury car on Mumbai streets
Trending

Video: 2 friends from Punjab and Haryana collaborate to sell tea on Mumbai streets from boot of their Rs 70 lakh luxury car

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post
Punjab

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post of Anandpur Sahib

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person
Business

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab
Haryana

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab

Canada: Punjabi community celebrates victory of four candidates in Alberta provincial polls
Diaspora

Punjabi community in Canada celebrates victory of 4 candidates in Alberta provincial polls

Top News

Sabotage? Railways seeks CBI probe

Sabotage? Railways seeks CBI probe

Tampering likely with electronic interlocking system: Offici...

‘Driving Indian car looking into rear-view mirror, it's crashing': Rahul Gandhi’s barb at PM Modi in US

‘Driving Indian car looking into rear-view mirror, it's crashing': Rahul Gandhi’s barb at PM Modi in US

Fighter jets chase small plane in Washington area before it crashes in Virginia

Fighter jets chase small plane in Washington area before it crashes in Virginia

No survivors were found at the crash site, Virginia state po...

187 bodies not identified yet; toll revised to 275

187 bodies not identified yet; toll revised to 275

Ex-CJ Lamba to head Manipur probe panel; lift blockades, says Shah

Ex-CJ Lamba to head Manipur probe panel; lift blockades, says Shah


Cities

View All

Bluestar anniversary: ADGP supervises security arrangements in holy city

Bluestar anniversary: ADGP supervises security arrangements in holy city

Declassify papers on Operation Bluestar: MP

Philanthropist’s profile should be made part of PSEB syllabus: Speaker

10, including slain Congress councillor’s son, booked for attempt to murder

Fourth case against gang of 5 for human smuggling

Departments overworked, short-staffed, clinical lab services ailing at PGI

Departments overworked, short-staffed, clinical lab services ailing at PGI

Soon, sector committees to redress public grievances

53 more structures to tap rainwater in Chandigarh this fiscal

Dog electrocuted by livewire in fence, house occupant booked

2 Himachal-based drug suppliers among 3 held

Three fire incidents in Delhi, no casualties

Three fire incidents in Delhi, no casualties

2 cousins kill woman-daughter after ‘legal advice’, loot valuables

Man nabbed for stealing Delhi Metro iron pipes

Bihar woman found dead in Delhi's Narela

Human chain to save Yamuna from pollution

Illegal buildings coming up with impunity, Ludhiana MC fails to take action

Illegal buildings coming up with impunity, Ludhiana MC fails to take action

Cable Mess: Broken, dangling wires in city areas invite mishaps

Two groups clash over trivial issue

Boy booked for outraging modesty of minor

Delhi couple dupes resident of Rs 15 lakh

Patiala IG asked to relook into Rs 250-crore Banur land grab case

Patiala IG asked to relook into Rs 250-crore Banur land grab case

Despite ban, commercial use of tractor-trailers unabated in Patiala

Over 70 units of blood collected