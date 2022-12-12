Four-hour evening nakas in Mohali

Mohali, December 11

The police have ramped up checking of suspicious vehicles and stepped up vigil in busy markets here during the evening hours.

Police officials will set up nakas for an average of four hours daily at vulnerable places, including markets and public places, to maintain law and order in the district.

Police pickets and night checking is being done in all major markets of Mohali. The police said traffic offenders, who create a ruckus in markets, were being challaned.

Mataur SHO Gabbar Singh said, “The police are checking vehicles near Phase 7 and 3B2 markets as these receive visitors in large numbers. Law and order will be maintained in the area and anti-social elements will not be tolerated.”

Phase 8 SHO Rajesh Kumar said two nakas were laid from 5 pm to 9 pm near YPS Chowk and the Forest office, and 21 challans issued for various offences. The location of nakas will keep rotating in the area, he said.

Phase-1 SHO Sumit Mor said, “Two nakas were set up near the Kalyan jewellers and the Phase 4 park. Five bikes have been impounded for traffic offences.” Sohana SHO Gurcharan Singh said three challans had been issued by patrol parties from 4 pm to 8 pm.