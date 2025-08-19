Four missing minors from Karnal district united with families

In an exemplary display of alertness and humanity, the Amaravati police post team safely reunited four missing minors with their families after they lost their way while going to Shimla without informing their parents.

DCP Srishti Gupta said on Sunday evening, around 7 pm, the owner of a roadside eatery near Rampur Suudi village on the Kalka–Shimla highway informed the police control room about four minors seen wandering in a confused state. Acting swiftly on the tip-off, the ERV-525 team led by in-charge Ramesh rushed to the spot and took the children into safe custody before bringing them to the Amaravati police post.

Police post in-charge Sub-Inspector Pritam Singh initiated a detailed inquiry about children. During probe, it was revealed that the boys, aged between 12 and 14 years, were residents of Karnal district, Haryana. Neighbours by relation, they had decided amongst themselves to visit Shimla without informing their families. Due to their young age and lack of experience, they lost their way. They neither carried mobile phones nor could recall their parents’ phone numbers.

Taking into account the children’s safety and their families’ anxiety, Singh immediately contacted the police station concerned in Karnal and shared details of the case. The Karnal police then notified the families of children, who rushed to Panchkula. Around 11.30 pm yesterday, the minors were safely handed over to their parents, who expressed immense relief and gratitude towards the Panchkula Police.

DCP Srishti Gupta said , “The Panchkula Police is always committed to the safety and welfare of citizens. To respond immediately in such situations and help people in distress is duty of the police.”