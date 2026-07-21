Four months on, 2 held for murder

The Railway Police claimed to have solved the blind murder case of a 54-year-old man whose body was found on the Ambala-Kalka railway line four months ago. The police arrested Gurjit Singh and Sarabjit Singh, residents of Mukandpur village, in connection with the case.

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During the investigation, police found that the victim, identified as Karam Singh, was allegedly murdered over a dispute related to a stolen car deal.

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According to the police, Karam had purchased a stolen car. The accused allegedly wanted to sell the vehicle further but considered Karam an obstacle. They reportedly hatched a conspiracy to eliminate him, tied his hands and feet, and threw him onto the railway track near the Janetpur village underpass on the Ambala-Kalka route. He died after being hit by a passing train.

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The victim could not be identified initially as no identity documents were recovered from the spot. Later, based on a “KSRD” mark on his left arm and other evidence, the police identified him as Karam Singh, a resident of Mahmudpur.

The police said one of the arrested accused runs a tyre puncture shop near Dappar Toll Plaza. Both accused were produced before a court, which granted police remand for further investigation.