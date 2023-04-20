Four more govt schools in Chandigarh to offer vocational training

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 19

The Chandigarh Education Department has selected four more government schools to impart vocational education at the secondary level, bringing the total number of institutions offering vocational subjects in the city to 47.

This move is part of the Samagra Shiksha initiative, which aims to provide students with hands-on skill training, classroom teaching, field visits, and on-the-job training.

The vocational education programme in Chandigarh covers a range of skills, including artificial intelligence (AI), apparel, made-ups and home furnishing, automotive, beauty and wellness, food industry, IT-ITES, and retail.

At present, two schools offer AI courses, six offer apparel, made-ups and home furnishing courses, eight offer automotive courses, 13 offer beauty and wellness courses, four offer food industry courses, 39 offer IT-ITES courses and 14 offer retail courses. According to officials, the selected schools will offer vocational courses in technical and artistic skills, enabling students to develop skillsets.

“The idea behind vocational education is to free the concept of judging potential based on the same parameters or subjects,” said a spokesperson for the Union Territory. “Every individual has different skills and capabilities, and vocational education enables them to hone those skills and excel in their careers.”

The government has allocated Rs 216.95 lakh to fund the vocational education programme, which covers expenses such as training, equipment and resources. The introduction of vocational education in schools has been a gradual process, with the pilot project beginning in 2013-14 in five schools. Since its introduction, the vocational education programme has gradually expanded, with seven courses currently being offered in 43 government schools at the secondary level and 23 schools at the senior secondary level.