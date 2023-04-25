 Four new dog-catching vans to give more teeth to MC staff : The Tribune India

Civic body set to unveil pound at Raipur Kalan next month

MC recently started its area-wise sterilisation drive from Sectors 27, 28 and 29. Photo: Pradeep Tewari



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, April 24

The municipal corporation’s drive to sterilise stray dogs and catch rabid/biting canines is set to pick up steam as it proposes to add four more vehicles for the purpose and unveil a new dog pound in Raipur Kalan next month.

The corporation currently has only two dog-catching vehicles. Once the new ones are procured in about a month, five will be pressed into service to catch stray canines for sterilisation, while one will be utilised for catching rabid and biting dogs.

The civic body currently has 110 kennels at its existing Sector 38 dog pound. With the MC looking to get the Raipur Kalan-based dog pound, which has 310 kennels, the new vehicles will help augment its canine-catching capabilities.

The proposal will be tabled in the upcoming MC’s Finance and Contract Committee meeting for a formal approval.

Having already adopted the newly notified central norms for stray dogs, the corporation had recently started its area-wise sterilisation drive from Sectors 27, 28 and 29 in coordination with area residents.

The MC plans to sterilise at least 90% of the total dog population within a given area. Only when the target is achieved will the teams move on to the next area after giving prior information to the area councillor and residents.

UT’s ‘I’m Chandigarh’ app is also being used to capture geo-tagged dog-catching pictures as well as ferrying these back at the same place after sterilisation.

Meanwhile, the new state-of-the-art pound will have a dog care unit where injured canines will be treated. It will house a laboratory, a hospital and an operating theatre. Along with sterilisation, vaccination of feral dogs will also be carried out.

Making do with only 2 vehicles

6 vans MC will have once 4 new ones are procured

5 will be used to catch stray canines for sterilisation

1 will be utilised for catching rabid and biting dogs

20,799 Sterilised from 2015 to Nov 2021

12,920 Feral canines in UT in 2018

Facilities at new dog pound

  • 310 kennels, dog care unit
  • Lab, hospital, operating theatre

Will bring in more efficiency

'As existing two dog vans will be insufficient, we propose to procure four new vehicles. We will be able to work more effectively on ground.'

— Anindita Mitra, MC Commissioner

Attacks on rise

Year Bite cases

2021 6,306

2022* 4,735

(*From Jan 1 to Nov 30)

