Four POs in police net

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 27

Four Proclaimed Offenders (POs), including one who had been on the run for four years, have been arrested by the PO and Summon Staff of the Chandigarh Police.

Parminder, alias Pammi, of Dadu Majra Colony was booked in a case under the NDPS Act at Sector 39 police station in July 2015. He was caught for possessing 4 gm of smack. He was declared a PO in November 2019.

The accused was earlier convicted in an attempt to murder case and was awarded a seven-year imprisonment. Another proclaimed offender named Baljinder Singh of Sector 11 has been arrested. He was declared a PO earlier this month. Similarly, Puneet Kumar of Mohali, who was declared a PO in October 2022, had been arrested. Another proclaimed offender Nisha of Zirakpur has also been arrested.