Four POs land in UT police net

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 19

Four proclaimed offenders (POs) have been nabbed by the PO and Summon Staff of the Chandigarh police.

A PO named Tushar, a resident of Burail village, has been arrested. He was booked in a case of assault in July 2021 at the Sector 34 police station. The accused had allegedly stabbed a vegetable vendor following an argument over payment. He was arrested and later released on the bail. During the trial, the accused failed to appear in the court, following which he was declared a PO in June last year.

Another PO named Ram Jiyavan, a Sector 26 resident, has been arrested. The police said the accused was booked in a case of road accident death at the Mauli Jagran police station in April 2019.

The accused was arrested and released on bail. However, he later failed to appear in the court, following which he was declared a PO in April this year.

Both POs were produced in the court, which sent them to judicial custody.

The police said the two other POs named Sandeep Kumar and his wife Monika, were arrested. They were produced in the court and released on bail.