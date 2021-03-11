Four rob Dera Bassi property dealer of Rs 1 crore at gunpoint

Tribune News Service

Dera Bassi, June 10

Four persons robbed a Dera Bassi property dealer at gunpoint of Rs 1 crore at his office and injured a chasing fruit vendor with a gunshot near Barwala Chowk in Dera Bassi around 11 am today.

The police inspect the spot where a vendor was shot at in Dera Bassi. Photo: Rubal

Mohammed Shabbir (37), a fruit vendor, received a gunshot injury on his head and was rushed to the GMCH, Sector 32, where he is stated to be out of danger.

Property dealer Harjit Singh Rampal, a resident of Sadhunagar, said he was negotiating a property deal with one of the suspects for the past some time, but today he brought along three persons, who had a pistol with them, and snatched a bag containing money from his office. While they were fleeing, Rampal raised the alarm following which a nearby vendor tried to chase the suspects. During the scuffle, one of the suspects fired a gunshot, injuring Shabbir in the head. In a bid to escape quickly, the miscreants forcibly took away a bike of a local resident, Govinda, at gunpoint and fled.

Sources said one of the four suspects involved in the looting, at the behest of Ranjodh Singh Gill, was reportedly arrested from Railway Vihar Society on VIP Road, Zirakpur.

Mohali SSP Vivek S Soni said, “A case has been registered against two persons by name and two unknown persons under Sections 307 and 397 of the IPC at the Dera Bassi police station.”

CCTV grab of the robbers after the incident in Dera Bassi on Friday.

Chasing police team gets stuck in a traffic jam

The police got information that the robbers may have fled towards VIP Road after which a team, led by Dera Bassi SHO Jaskanwal Singh, and the realtor tried to chase the robbers in a private car, but were stuck in a traffic jam near the McDonald’s light point. Without the police hooter and an official vehicle, it became impossible for them to wade through queues of vehicles. The police somehow took the car from the Bhankharpur traffic lights on the wrong side, but a rush of oncoming vehicles and confusion delayed the chase.

Robbers caught on CCTV camera

The robbers, who were coming down after the loot at the property dealer’s office, were caught on a CCTV camera nearby.

Forcibly took away bike while fleeing

