Four sent to police remand in PSIEC case

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 9

The court today sent Ankur Chaudhary, Estate Officer, Parminder Singh, Executive Engineer, JS Bhatia, Chief General Manager and Sandeep Singh, Sub Divisional Engineer to two-day police remand in the Punjab State Industrial Export Corporation (PSIEC) case. After hearing both the sides, the court sent the suspects in police remand till January 11.

Other co-accused Ashima Aggarwal, ATP, Davinder Pal Singh, GM, Personal, and Rajat Kumar, DA, were sent to judicial custody in Patiala jail.

In the PSIEC case, an FIR was registered on January 5 under Sections 13(1) (A) and 13(2) Prevention of Corruption Act at Vigilance Bureau police station, Mohali.

#Mohali