Four test positive for Covid in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The city saw four fresh cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday. The total number of positive patients has reached 91,873. The active caseload stands at 47 and the death count at 1,165. — TNS

Three fresh cases surface in P’kula

Panchkula: The district reported three new cases of Covid on Wednesday, taking the overall tally to 44,118. The active caseload now stands at 28. The death count is 414. Meanwhile, the number of recoveries rose to 43,676. — TNS

Four infected in Mohali district

Mohali: The district reported four new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday while two patients recovered from the virus. Among the new cases, two were from Dhakoli and one each from Kharar and Banur. —