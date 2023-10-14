Four travel agents booked for duping man of Rs 5.4 lakh

Ambala, October 13
The police have booked four people for allegedly duping a man of Rs 5.4 lakh on the pretext of sending his family abroad and arranging permanent residency for them in Canada.
The suspects allegedly run an immigration firm in Mohali.
A case has been registered against Prabhjot Singh, Jaspreet Kaur, Priyanka Sharma and Nishan Singh under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC at the Mahesh Nagar police station.
