Four trees were felled without permission at Advocates’ Society in Sector 49.

On a complaint of Harjit Singh, Junior Engineer, Horticulture, UT, a DDR has been registered at the Sector 49 police station. In his complaint, the JE stated that four trees, including a eucalyptus, were cut nearly two feet above the ground and two mango trees were axed from the top.

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Hardip Singh, secretary of the resident welfare society, claimed that no tree was cut and only pruning was done, for which prior permission was taken by the society.