Four upgraded health and wellness centres inaugurated

Chandigarh, July 7

The UT Administration upgraded four health and wellness centres (HWCs) at Modern Housing Complex, Mani Majra, Mauli Jagran and Industrial Area Phase-I, under the Chandigarh Administration.

During the ceremony, Chandigarh Adviser Dr Dharam Pal emphasised the need to renovate, upgrade, and modernise the HWCs across the UT, making it a role model for the rest of the country.

The Chandigarh Administration envisions the centres as focal points for efficient delivery of various health services, excluding those requiring physical presence at major hospitals.

More than 12 health and wellness centres have already been renovated and upgraded in the past year, with ongoing work at remaining locations. The inaugurations of the remaining upgraded HWCs are planned in the coming days.

Dr Dharam Pal visited the health and wellness centres, enquiring about e-registrations of patients, tele-consultation services, generation of health IDs, and various health schemes. During the visit, a Municipal Councillor suggested extending the operating hours at HWCs in densely populated areas. The proposal will be examined by the authorities.

The Adviser also inspected the cleanliness and maintenance of nearby markets, public parks, and roads. He engaged in discussions with the four Municipal Councillors to address any pending major issues in their respective wards.

The inauguration was attended by UT Health Secretary Yashpal Garg, Additional Secretary Health Akhil Kumar, Chief Architect Kapil Setia, Director Health and Family Welfare-cum-Mission Director Dr Suman Singh, Medical Superintendent Dr VK Nagpal, Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr Paramjit Singh, Nodal Officer, NHM, Dr Charru Singla and prominent members of the respective Resident Welfare Associations and Municipal Councillors.

Adviser enquires about health schemes

