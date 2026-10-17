Four wins on trot, Mulligans lead Group A of Chandigarh Golf League

Defending champions Mulligans registered their fourth consecutive victory with a 5-2 win over Birdie Brigade, but Pirates of the Greens remained just half a point behind them in Group A after edging Fairway Comets 4-3 in the Chandigarh Golf League at the Chandigarh Golf Club on Friday.

After four rounds, Mulligans lead Group A with 18.5 points, closely followed by Pirates with 18. Fairway Comets are third with 14.5 points, just ahead of Canam Raptors on 14. With the top two teams qualifying, the final round of group matches promises a keen contest.

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Mulligans had to recover from a singles deficit against Birdie Brigade. Sahil Mahajan won 4&3 for the Brigade, while the encounter between Mulligans captain Jitender Singh and Air Marshal TS Randhawa ended all square.

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Mulligans found their answer in the pairs, winning four games and halving the fifth. APS Kahai and Sunder Singh recorded the most emphatic result, powering to an 8&7 victory. Gauhar Singh Pruthi’s pairing added a commanding 7&6 win, while captain Bismad Singh and Jaskeerat Kaur Matharoo continued their productive partnership with a 6&5 result.

Brothers Himmat Singh and Shamsher Singh contributed a 4&3 victory. Dr Angad Sangha and Ashok Kumar Gupta halved their game against Brig Manmohan Singh and Birdie Brigade captain Maj Gen SS Johal, completing Mulligans’ five-point tally and preserving their unbeaten record.

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Pirates had a tighter contest against Comets, with both singles matches ending all square. Fairway Comets’ senior India captain Sandeep Sandhu won the final hole to halve his match against Raghav Bhandari, while Amarinder Brar also took the 18th hole to finish all square against Sehaj Bir Singh Sidhu.

Jaspreet Singh Bakshi and Jaspreet Bhaika won 3&1 for Pirates, Bhupinder Singh and Gp Capt Arvind Rathore added a 4&2 victory, and Amandeep Bath and Paramjit Singh contributed a 4&3 result.

Comets responded with a 5&4 win by Arvind Bajaj and Jagat Vir Singh, while Admiral Sunil Lanba and Sanjiv Potnis secured a 3&1 victory. However, Pirates’ three wins in the pairs proved decisive, securing their third consecutive team victory and keeping them firmly on Mulligans’ heels.

Canam Raptors ended a run of two defeats by edging Soaring Eagles 4-3. Captain Col NP Singh won his singles match 4&2, while Puneet Sood took the final three holes to beat Jazzy Sihota 1-up, leaving the singles tied.

Raptors secured the decisive points in the pairs. MPS Mann and Rakesh Jolly won 5&3, Col PJS Atwal and Jaipal Hundal recorded a 6&5 victory, and the pairing of Col RPS Brar and Maj Gen Sandeep Bajaj added a 4&3 win.

Navtaj Sujlana and Gurpreet Singh Sekhon won 2&1 for Eagles, while Dr NK Arora and Himmat Mahal contributed a 5&4 victory. Raptors nevertheless secured four points to remain within striking distance of Group A’s top two. Eagles are fifth with 11 points, while Birdie Brigade occupy sixth place with eight.

In Group B, GD Aces bounced back from their defeat to Hunting Hawks with a narrow victory over Tee Birds. Mivaan Singh won his singles match 4&3, while Col SD S Bath secured a 1-up victory against Rao Brinder Sidhu.

Gursharan Grewal and Akshay Verma added a 4&3 win for the Aces in the pairs, a margin matched by Aditya Chawla and Himmat Sandhu. Tarun Vir Singh Lehal and Hania Grewal supplied another valuable point with a 5&3 victory.

Tee Birds stayed in contention through Col AS Bajwa and Brig HPS Dhillon’s 3&2 win and a 5&4 result for B Chandrasekhar and Gurjeet Bhattal. The Aces’ three pairs victories, however, proved decisive, taking them to 14.5 points from four matches.