Four years after fatal mishap, driver acquitted of rash driving

Chandigarh, November 9

A local court has acquitted a Panchkula resident, Neeraj Sahni, in a four-year-old case of accident after the prosecution failed to prove the charges framed against him.

An FIR was registered under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC on May 29, 2019, after a girl was admitted to GMCH-32 following an accident in the Shastri Nagar area.

The police claimed to have learnt over the course of the investigation that Sahni was en route from Sector 17, Chandigarh, to his residence in Panchkula at about 10.40 am that day when he allegedly hit the girl with his SUV. He was subsequently arrested on the charges of driving the vehicle in a rash and negligent manner and causing the girl’s death. After the probe concluded, a challan was presented in court.

Charges were framed against Sahni under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC, but he pleaded not guilty.

Deepak Bajaj, his counsel, claimed that Sahni had been falsely implicated in the case. The public prosecutor, however, contended that the prosecution had proved the case against him beyond a shadow of a doubt. After hearing the arguments, the court acquitted Sahni.

The court observed that Inspector Rohit Kumar, who was the complainant and the investigating officer in the case, did not witness the accident. Another witness had also turned hostile by stating that she had not seen the mishap unfold. Besides, there was no other eyewitness in the case. The court noted that the charge of rash driving was not borne out by any evidence on record. Finding that there was no ground to convict Sahni, the court acquitted him of the charges levelled against him.

