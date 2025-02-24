DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Chandigarh / Four youths die as car tyre bursts near Pinjore

Four youths die as car tyre bursts near Pinjore

The group of friends was returning home from a trip to Himachal Pradesh
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 04:18 AM Feb 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Four young men lost their lives in a road accident near Tipra Bypass, Pinjore, in early hours today. The victims, all aged between 18 to 19 years, were returning home from a trip to Himachal Pradesh when their car met with an accident around 5.15 am.

According one of the survivors, the group of friends was traveling in two cars, a Maruti Suzuki Baleno and a Hyundai Verna.

The Verna car, being driven by Adeep Ansari, was leading the way when its front tyre burst near the Tipra Bypass. The sudden accident caused the driver to lose control and the car first hit the road divider and then collided with a stationary canter parked roadside.

Advertisement

The four occupants—Adhyayan Bansal, Adeep Ashraf Ansari, Chirag Malik and Vaibhav Yadav—were critically injured and lost consciousness on the spot. The Baleno, which was following behind, stopped immediately, and the other members of the group rushed to the victim’s aid.

With the assistance of bystanders, the injured victims were pulled out of the car and rushed to the Government Hospital, Sector 6, in a government ambulance.

Advertisement

However, doctors at the hospital declared all four victims dead on arrival. The survivor, who gave his statement to the police, alleged that the accident could have been avoided if the canter had not been wrongly parked on the roadside.

The police were informed about the accident and reached the spot for investigation. Videography and photography of the scene were conducted.

The canter’s registration number was noted, and based on preliminary findings, a case under Sections 106, 285, and 324(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at the Pinjore police station. Further investigation in the incident is underway.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper