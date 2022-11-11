Four youths fire into air at PG in Zirakpur

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 10

Four youths fired into the air at a PG accommodation on the VIP Road here late last night.

The suspects were identified as Mota, Yuvi, Jagbir and Ricky.

Giving details, Inspector Deepinder Singh Brar, SHO, Zirakpur police station, said Lovepreet Singh, a resident of Bhabat village, was fighting with his girlfriend at 1.30 am on Thursday at a PG accommodation on the VIP Road here. He said Lovepreet first abused his girlfriend following which he started thrashing her.

Four youths living in an adjacent room heard the girl’s shrieks and intervened to resolve the issue between her and Lovepreet.

This infuriated Lovepreet and he started arguing with the youths.

A brawl ensued and the four youths fired four shots into the air before fleeing.

The SHO said during the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the suspects had illegal weapons. He said they had arrested one of them, identified as Jagbir of Sohana. The other three youths were Mota from Punjab and Yuvi and Ricky from Haryana.