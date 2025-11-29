Chandigarh architect Shivdatt Sharma conferred prestigious French honour
The honour came in recognition of Sharma’s contribution to modern architecture, and his lifelong engagement with Swiss-French architect Le Corbusier’s legacy
Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France to India, today conferred the insignia of Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters) on eminent architect Shivdatt Sharma at the Residence of France.
The prestigious French honour came in recognition of his exceptional contribution to modern architecture, his lifelong engagement with Swiss-French architect Le Corbusier’s legacy, and his role in strengthening the cultural dialogue between France and India.
A self-taught architect of remarkable talent, Shivdatt Sharma began his career in Chandigarh at a defining moment in the city’s history.
In a press release, Mathou said: “In honouring Shivdatt Sharma, France pays tribute to a visionary practitioner whose career continues to shape public understanding of modern architecture and its cultural value.”
Accepting the honour, Shivdatt Sharma said, "I feel humble and profoundly honoured to receive this most prestigious award from France, a nation whose cultural spirit and artistic generosity have inspired generations across the world."
Shivdatt Sharma was part of the original Chandigarh Capital Project team. He contributed to the completion of major works of Le Corbusier, including the Government Museum and Art Gallery and the Museum of Evolution of Life.
