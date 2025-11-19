Fraud case accused held from Nagpur

The police has arrested a member of an inter-state gang involved in cheating people on the promise of sending them abroad. Parmanand Kosre, a resident of Bhilai in Chhattisgarh, was arrested Nagpur. He has been remanded to five days of police custody. Kosre is the fifth accused to be arrested.

ASI Deepak, upon learning that police were closing in, Kosre fled from his residence in Chhattisgarh. The police arrested him from Nagpur in Maharashtra. The accused used to charge Rs 60,000 for visa and would hand over a “primary visa”, which would be cancelled within four days. During this period, he would collect the amount from those seeking to go abroad.

