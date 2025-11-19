DT
Home / Chandigarh / Fraud case accused held from Nagpur

Fraud case accused held from Nagpur

Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 07:08 AM Nov 19, 2025 IST
The police has arrested a member of an inter-state gang involved in cheating people on the promise of sending them abroad. Parmanand Kosre, a resident of Bhilai in Chhattisgarh, was arrested Nagpur. He has been remanded to five days of police custody. Kosre is the fifth accused to be arrested.

ASI Deepak, upon learning that police were closing in, Kosre fled from his residence in Chhattisgarh. The police arrested him from Nagpur in Maharashtra. The accused used to charge Rs 60,000 for visa and would hand over a “primary visa”, which would be cancelled within four days. During this period, he would collect the amount from those seeking to go abroad.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

