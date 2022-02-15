Fraudster held by cyber cell

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The Cyber Crime Investigation Cell of the UT police has nabbed another suspect accused of duping a Mani Majra resident of Rs2.50 lakh after luring him with shopping from a fake website. The suspect has been identified as Mohammad Zamin, a resident of Delhi. Earlier, on February 7, a suspect, Mohammad Nadeem, was arrested. The victim had received a call from a person who lured him with the promise of winning prizes after shopping through the website. The complainant ordered a laptop bag for Rs699 and the payment was sent to their account through Google pay. After placing the order, the complainant got a call to inform him that he had won a laptop and to claim it, he would have to deposit some charges. The suspect fraudulently got Rs2.50 lakh transferred in different bank accounts. TNS

Road Safety Unit meeting

Chandigarh: The first meeting of the newly constituted Compact Road Safety Unit was held on Monday during which it was decided to segregate the cycle track on the road opposite Sukhna Lake. Deliberations to make pedestrian crossings safer was also held following which it was decided that pedestrian image blinkers would be installed on Madhya Marg. The meeting was chaired by SSP (Traffic) Manisha Chaudhary. TNS

Adhiraj shines with bat

Chandigarh: A half-century by Adhiraj Kurl helped St Joseph's School defeat Royal Cricket Academy by 54 runs in the Subjunior Nakshatra Cricket Tournament. Batting first, St Joseph's lads posted 160 runs in 29 overs with the help of Kurl (61), Kunwar (19) and Pratham Kumar (15). In reply, Royal Cricket Academy posted 106 runs before getting allout in 30 overs. Ritvik claimed three wickets and Daksh Kaushik took two. In the second match, KKR, Mohali, defeated Vivek High School by three wickets. TNS

Cricket meet from March 8

Mohali: The 2nd Edition of Krishna Devi Memorial U-19 Cricket Tournament will start from March 8 at IVCA, Dera Bassi. Players born on or after September 1, 2003, will be eligible to participate in the championship. A team will play a minimum of four league matches and the top two teams of each pool will qualify for the semifinals. TNS

CGA golf meet on February 28

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Golf Association (CGA) will organise the 15th CGA Junior/Sub-Juniors Golf Championship at Chandigarh Golf Club on February 28. The event will be conducted in five categories, A (15-17 years), B (13-14 years), C (11-12 years), D (8-10 years) and E (5-7 years). While there will be the 18-hole format for the A, B, C and D categories, the E category participants will play at 9 holes. TNS

City’s cycle polo team selected

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Cycle Polo Association has selected the local team for participating in the 40th Junior and 42nd Senior Men National Cycle Polo Championship, to be held in Karnataka from February 17 to 20. Mandeep Singh, Rajul Kumar, Ankeet Singh, Dharam Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Nisit and Ajay Aswal have been selected to represent the city in the national championship. Vijay Jaiswal has been appointed as the coach of the team, while Naveen Pun will be the manger of the team.