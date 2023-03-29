Free books for students of primary classes in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 28

In a move aimed at promoting education and ensuring access to learning materials, the Chandigarh Administration has announced distribution of free textbooks to all enrolled students at the elementary level (classes I to VIII) in government and government-aided schools for the academic session 2023-24.

The initiative, which has been sanctioned under the Samagra Shiksha grant, has a budget of Rs 305.263 lakh.

The distribution of free textbooks is expected to benefit all 97,263 students studying at the elementary level in government and government-aided schools, including 55,860 in primary classes and 41,403 in upper primary classes.

Textbooks have been procured from the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB).

According to the information provided by the Department of School Education, UT, textbooks have already been distributed to 18 out of 20 clusters in the UT.

As per the Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) 2021-22 report, all students at the elementary level in government and government-aided schools will receive free textbooks under the Samagra Shiksha programme for the 2023-24 session.

So far, out of the 4,89,910 books ordered by the UT, 4,24,875 have been received from the NCERT, New Delhi. The remaining 65,035 books are pending due to changes in the syllabus of classes I and II and non-availability of books for class V in environmental studies and science in Hindi medium.

The department has also announced that 51,000 textbooks out of the 98,100 ordered books from the PSEB will be procured in the next two days and distributed before the beginning of the new session in April.

