‘Free entry’ banner at Botanical Garden triggers celebration, officials say fee stays

Residents of Sarangpur, Dhanas and Khuda Lahora broke into celebrations outside the Botanical Garden and Nature Park at Sarangpur after a banner displayed at its gate announced that entry to the garden was free. However, UT officials refuted claims that the proposed entry fee had been withdrawn.

Sweets were distributed and residents greeted one another, with women, elderly residents and children joining the celebrations. For many, the occasion appeared to mark a victory in their fight against the proposed levy.

Advertisement

When contacted, officials told The Tribune that the decision to introduce the entry fee from November 1 remained unchanged and had not been officially withdrawn. Entry would remain free until October 31, they said.

Advertisement

The banner, which prompted the celebrations, thus did not indicate any formal withdrawal of the proposed fee, officials clarified.

The development comes days after around 200 residents gathered outside the garden to protest against the Chandigarh Administration’s decision to impose an entry fee from November 1.