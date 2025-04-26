DT
PT
Home / Chandigarh / Free eye camp for students organised

Free eye camp for students organised

A free eye check-up camp for students of Government Middle School, Devinagar, in Panchkula was organised by Vardan Welfare Society on Thursday. A total of 145 students were examined at the camp by Dr Pooja Goyal, from Netra Eye Hospital,...
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:15 AM Apr 26, 2025 IST
A free eye check-up camp for students of Government Middle School, Devinagar, in Panchkula was organised by Vardan Welfare Society on Thursday. A total of 145 students were examined at the camp by Dr Pooja Goyal, from Netra Eye Hospital, Sector 20, Panchkula. Amongst them, 30 students were identified for further examination and free .

Creative writing contest conducted

Government College, Dera Bassi, saw vibrant participation as its geography and English departments jointly marked World Earth Day with a series of competitions and awareness events.

Lovepreet Singh bagged the first place in a creative writing contest, followed by Ravinder Singh (second) and Samandeep Singh and Ritika (joint third).

