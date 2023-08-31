Free health camp in Chandigarh on September 17

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 30

The Chandigarh Welfare Trust will organise a number of activities during a 15-day ‘Sewa Pakhwada’ from September 17 to mark the 73rd birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

To start with, a free multi-speciality health camp will be held from 9 am to 5 pm on September 17 at the Sector 39 grain market where prosthetic limbs will also be distributed and fitted to needy patients free of cost.

Trust founder Satnam Singh Sandhu, who launched the registration portal for the camp, said, “We are organising a day-long multi-speciality health camp to provide free and quality healthcare services to the general public in Chandigarh and its nearby areas.”

He added that other activities, including Swachhata drive and Fit India events, would be organised over the next 14 days in the city.

