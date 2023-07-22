 Free parking for EVs, 2-wheelers proposed : The Tribune India

Free parking for EVs, 2-wheelers proposed

Move likely to get nod of MC House on Tuesday

Free parking for EVs, 2-wheelers proposed

Two-wheelers parked in a market of Sector 22-B on Friday. Tribune Photo: Pradeep Tewari



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, July 21

In a first, two-wheelers and electric vehicles (EVs) have been proposed to have free parking in all 89 paid lots run by the Municipal Corporation.

Sources said Mayor Anup Gupta made the proposal to the officials concerned during discussions on the preparation of terms of contract to allot paid parking lots to a company. The agenda in this respect has been prepared. However, the final decision will be taken during the MC House meeting scheduled for Tuesday.

The proposal is likely to get through as the Congress as well as AAP are not expected to oppose it in the House meeting.

Hi-tech features

  • The owners of vehicles, which do not have FASTag, will be able to pay charges using Paytm, Google Pay or other such modes of payment
  • Boom barriers will open automatically at entry points
  • At the exit, fee, based on parking duration, will be deducted through FASTag
  • High-resolution CCTV camera feed will be connected to the ICCC in Sector 17

While talking to Chandigarh Tribune, the Mayor said, “The idea is to make parking convenient for the general public. It is yet another step towards public welfare from our side.”

At present, Rs 7 is charged for two-wheelers and Rs 14 for cars at the 89 paid parking lots. New rates for car parking are yet to be finalised for the contract proposal.

Nearly six months after the MC took possession of the 89 parking lots from two agencies on the expiry of their three-year contracts, the civic body is going to put forth in the House meeting the agenda to start the process of handing over the lots to a company. The company will be asked to establish FASTag-enabled smart parking spaces.

For the past few months, the corporation has been planning to introduce the FASTag-based system, besides a smart app, to make parking convenient at all 89 facilities. The owners of vehicles, which do not have FASTag, will be able to pay charges using Paytm, Google Pay or other such modes of payment. At present, attendants issue parking slips and collect payment manually.

The smart system has been proposed in the new parking contract. Under the new system, boom barriers will open automatically when a vehicle approaches the entry point. At the time of exit, fee, based on parking duration, will be deducted through FASTag.

High-resolution CCTV cameras installed at the parking lots will scan the registration plates to keep a track of vehicles. The camera feed will be connected to the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) in Sector 17.

FASTag-enabled parking spaces

Nearly six months after the MC took possession of the 89 parking lots from two agencies on the expiry of their three-year contracts, the civic body is going to put forth in the House meeting the agenda to start the process of handing over the lots to a company. The company will be asked to establish FASTag-enabled smart parking spaces.

