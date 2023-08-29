Free travel facility for Chandigarh policemen in CTU buses

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 28

The UT Administration has decided to provide free travel facility in AC and non-AC buses of Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) on local and long routes to personnel of the city police up to the rank of Inspector from September 1.

The Police Department will deduct Rs 375 per month from the employee’s salary. The facility will be available on the production of a valid ID issued by the competent authority, said Pradhuman Singh, Director, Transport.