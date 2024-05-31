Frequent power outages spell chaos for housing societies

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, May 30

Due to frequent power cuts in the district, there has been a spurt in the incidents of lifts getting stuck in societies. Residents, children and women have been complaining of such incidents. Five residents of Beverly Golf Avenues Apartment in Sector 65 had a tough time on Tuesday night when the lift of a tower got stuck after a power outage in the area. It took around 15 minutes to get the power backup running before the residents were bailed out of the lift. The society’s management officials said the maintenance staff were quick to respond and handled the situation well.

A day earlier, residents of Savitry Greens faced the same situation at VIP Road in Zirakpur. The said residents face such scary experiences on a regular basis, mostly at night. Residents said children, the elderly and sick people are the most vulnerable in such situations.

Meenakshi Gulati, a resident of Savitry Greens, said, “During the summer, make sure that children, the elderly, or sick people are accompanied by someone in the lift. There are times when the lift gets stuck at an awkward height. It is better to avoid using them at night. The Resident Welfare Associations should make sure that power backup and maintenance staff are kept handy all the time.”

