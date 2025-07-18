Fresh arrest made in Sonu Naulta murder case

The police made another arrest in the ongoing investigation of the Sonu Naulta murder case.

Acting on specific leads, the Crime Branch team from Sector 19, led by ACP Crime Arvind Kamboj, arrested the accused Jameel, son of Ramzan, a resident of Kutbewala, Pinjore. The arrest was made on Wednesday from Sector 20, Panchkula. However the main accused, Piyush Piplani and Ankush, as identified by Naulta's cousin, Prince, who was injured during the shooting on June 5, are still absconding.

The ACP said during preliminary questioning, Jameel confessed to being part of the conspiracy and providing his vehicle to Piplani.

The accused was produced in court today and remanded to four days of police custody for further interrogation.