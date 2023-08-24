Fresh landslides affect 32 more sites on Kalka-Shimla railway section

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, August 23

At least 32 more locations of the Kalka Shimla section of the Ambala Division were today affected due to the fresh landslides and falling of trees triggered by heavy rains.

Sources said hill slip, falling of trees, boulders, overflow of debris and failure of retaining wall were reported from 32 locations so far.

With the fresh damages, the number of affected locations have increased to 52. Railway officials said the assessment was still on and the exact situation would become clear in a couple of days.

While the Ambala Division had been making efforts to restore the section, repeated rains and landslides continue to hamper the work.

Earlier, the Division had set a target to complete the restoration work by September 15, but after fresh damages, including a bridge getting washed away at Summer Hill in Shimla recently, it revised the target to September 20 besides revising its restoration plan.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM) of the Ambala Division Naveen Kumar said, “Repeated rains and damaged highways have been some issues that we have been facing in the restoration work. Due to repeated road blocks, transporting repair material for the restoration work is taking time. Our teams are assessing the losses.”

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Mandeep Singh Bhatia said, “The restoration work was on at 20 locations, but the fresh landslides have caused damages at 32 more locations. There are locations, including the Koti area, where repair works were completed but these were again damaged in fresh landslides. Work is being done on a war footing and repair material for central pier of the bridge at Summer Hill has reached the location, but repeated rains have been posing challenges.”

