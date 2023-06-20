Fresh samples to be taken after mismatch crops up in findings

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 19

After a mismatch in the findings of the Water Supply Department and Health Department, the district administration will collect fresh water samples (double sampling) from diarrhoea-affected Dhire Majra village in Lalru and corroborate the findings to restore the water supply, said Dera Bassi SDM Himanshu Gupta today.

Till then, the main supply will remain suspended and drinking water will continue to be provided by water tankers, he added.

The administration has increased the supply of water from four to six tankers after village residents complained of inadequate supply. As a preventive measure, the administration has asked nearby villages to report any water-related problem so that further incidents can be curbed. The administration today collected samples from Jarraut village in Lalru after there were some complaints about the drinking water.

Reviewing measures being taken at Dhire Majra village, Additional Deputy Commissioner (G) Paramdeep Singh said there was no need to panic, as the spread was under control.

To ensure bacterial-free drinking water, the supply through the pipeline had been discontinued for the time being and tankers with chlorinated water pressed into the service to further contain the disease.

The supply through tankers would continue till the Public Health Department gave the clean chit and water samples taken got clearance.

Village residents had been given proper health check-up by organising medical camps. Besides, reports of death of two infants are also under investigation.

Health officials had been instructed to ensure no dearth of healthcare facilities in the village and given immediate treatment to anyone falling ill.

Officials said the water supply to the village would be restored once the samples were cleared, and the supply lines and connections were checked.

Meanwhile, Civil Surgeon Dr Mahesh Kumar Ahuja visited the District Hospital and assessed the medical arrangements there. He examined the records and availability of essential medicines and equipment, besides inspecting cleanliness.

The chief medical officer directed staff to accord top priority to patients arriving in the emergency.