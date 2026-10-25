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Home / Chandigarh / Fresh, seasonal fruit to be provided to Chandigarh govt school students in mid-day meal

Fresh, seasonal fruit to be provided to Chandigarh govt school students in mid-day meal

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Stuti Sharma
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:39 AM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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Students of a government school show the milk packs served to them under the mid-day meal.
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The Chandigarh Administration is planning to introduce ‘’fruit diet’’ to enhance the nutritional value of mid-day meal for students of government schools. Last year, the Administration had started serving milk under the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman (PM POSHAN) scheme.

“We serve fortified rice, wheat and vegetables to students. We introduced milk last year. Now, we have decided to provide them seasonal fruits to enhance the nutritional value of the meal. Fresh fruits will be made available by the end of this year,” said Nitish Singla, Director, School Education, UT.

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The scheme covers 119 government schools across the Union Territory, with 15 school-based cluster kitchens preparing and supplying hot-cooked meals.

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At Government Model High School, Sector 29-A, the kitchen caters to eight other schools. Two in-charges, one representing the school and the other from the Education Department, oversee the operations. “The mid-day meal facility is adequate, and the prepared lunches are served to students in their respective classrooms during recess,” said Kiran, mid-day meal in-charge at the school.

The menu includes vegetable daliya, khichdi, pulses, rice, soya nuggets, seasonal vegetables, peas, rajmah, sambar, karhi, black chana and moong dal.

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Tithi Bhojan encourages community members to contribute additional food items for children on festivals and special occasions.

The foodgrain supply chain begins with allocations from the Centre and procurement through the Food Corporation of India (FCI). After inspection by a committee comprising officials from the Education, Health, and Food and Supplies departments, school principals and FCI representatives, the grains are stored in department warehouses before being issued to cluster kitchens.

“Fortified rice containing iron, folic acid and vitamin B12, and double-fortified salt containing iron and iodine are used in the programme. Pulses, oil and condiments are procured centrally, while schools purchase vegetables, milk, curd and fuel locally,” said Singla.

Around 900 cook-cum-helpers have been trained in hygienic food preparation, handling and serving. Annual health check-ups are also conducted for workers, while social audits and public hearings are held to review implementation.

Under prescribed nutritional norms, meals must provide 450 calories and 12 grams of protein for primary students, and 700 calories and 20 grams of protein for upper-primary students. The cooking-cost allocation stands at Rs 5.45 and Rs 8.17 per meal, respectively.

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