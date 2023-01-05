Fresh setback for GMSH-16 chemist; Chandigarh to get passage vacated today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 4

The owner of chemist shop No. 6 at the GMSH-16, who had been running operations for the past 29 years without the tendering process, has again been ordered to vacate the public passage and restore the load-bearing wall by January 5, according to a public notice issued by the Director Health Services (DHS), Chandigarh.

The move comes after a local court today dismissed an application of Sunil Kumar, owner, challenging the DHS order issued on December 22. The DHS had directed the chemist to vacate the public passage and restore the load-bearing wall by December 25. The operation of the notice was earlier stayed by Additional Civil Judge till January 2.

Gagandeep Wasu, advocate appearing for the DHS, argued before the court the December 22 notice had been issued in pursuance of the show-cause notice dated September 15, which was challenged by the plaintiff (chemist) in the earlier civil suit. On September 23, the defendants (DHS) were restrained from dispossessing the plaintiff in pursuance of the show-cause notice. Chemist’s advocate Munish Dewan, however, maintained there was no load-bearing wall at the shop.

In the fresh notice, the DHS has claimed the size of the shop was found to have doubled as compared to the allotted space and the passage was found encroached upon by the occupants.

The former lessee has been advised to immediately vacate the public passage and restore the load-bearing partition wall, failing which it will be done by the administration at his risk and cost from 8 am onwards on Thursday.

“In case of restoration of the load-bearing wall by the UT Administration, there is every possibility for certain losses/damages and the ex-lessee will be responsible for same in addition to the cost of carrying out the whole work,” says the notice.

The notice further states considering previous conduct of the former lessee of closing the chemist shop from the evening of December 25 to the afternoon of December 26, it is clarified in case the former lessee is not found present at the time of carrying out work on the morning of January 5 or the shop is found locked, officers will break it open and the proceedings will be videographed. An inventory of the movable items belonging to the former lessee will be made and handed over subsequently, the notice adds.

